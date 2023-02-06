Monday has already been especially sweet for one local candy maker.

Stefanelli’s Candies held a ribbon-cutting to officially open their new Harborcreek location. The new store is located at 4500 Buffalo Road in the Price Rite Plaza.

A $30,000 loan from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority and the Harborcreek revolving loan fund jump-started the project.

“Excited, yeah,” said Stacy Kessler, Stefanelli’s Candies.

“This has been in the works for a little while,” Connie Guthrie, Stefanelli’s Candies.

“It’s good to be back in this area and able to serve the people over here, too,” said Andrea Kregel, Stefanelli’s Candies.

Stefanelli’s also recently announced plans to create a new 12,000-square-foot production facility in Meadville.