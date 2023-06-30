(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Summer 2023 is here. That means so are Erie’s ethnic and cultural festivals kicking off around the region with all the food, drinks, live music, dancing and fun for family and friends to enjoy!

Erie offers a diverse melting pot of ethnic festivals every summer. Make time to stop this year at the Panegyri Greek Festival, AmeriMasala, St. Paul’s Italian Festival, Zabawa Polish Festival, German Heritage Festival and St. Patrick’s Irish Festival.

Panegyri Greek Festival July 7-9 Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (4376 West Lake Rd.) Admission and parking are both free

AmeriMasala July 22 — Opening parade starts at noon Perry Square (Erie, PA) Admission is free



St. Paul’s Italian Festival August 11-13 Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church (1617 Walnut St.) Admission is free



Zabawa Polish Festival August 25-27 Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church (2220 Reed St.) Admission is free Church and festival grounds are handicapped accessible. Additional parking and a free shuttle service will run from the lot at East 34th and Ash streets.

