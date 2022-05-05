A long-time vacant spot that was once Steak ‘n Shake is now home to a new restaurant on upper Peach Street.

Storming Crab has opened for business after about eight months of preparation. During that time, the restaurant was completely redone on the inside.

The Corporate Manager said the location and the area gave them a chance to grow and be a part of the community.

The goal is to bring the flavors of Louisiana to Erie.

“The concept of the company is to bring the Cajun experience to places you can’t get. An idea of ‘hey, this is great down here in Louisiana. We want to branch it out everywhere,'” said Robert Jones, Corporate Manager at Storming Crab.

This is the 25th Storming Crab location in eight different states.