One unique local restaurant held its official grand opening on June 2.

The manager of Storming Crab on Peach Street said the restaurant brings a unique dining experience to the people of Erie.

Storming Crab serves traditional Cajun food to communities that cannot typically get it. He said he’s looking forward to having a great partnership with the people of Erie.

“Whenever we go into a place, we envision ourselves as being part of the community. We go in to become part of the community,” said Rob Jones, Storming Crab Corporate Manager.

The Storming Crab in Erie is the restaurant’s 25th location nationwide.