The life and legacy of a coach and educator in the Erie School District is remembered.

The 8th annual Patrick J. DiPaolo Scholarship Awards Banquet took place at the Sacred Heart Auditorium.

10 student athletes from public and private schools received scholarships for their post-secondary educations.

DiPaolo tragically passed away at a young age in 2013.

One organizer at the event said it’s nice to celebrate Patrick’s life, as well as the impact that he had on kids’ lives.

“Having a scholarship fund like this not only keeps someone’s memory alive, but allows the students to go ahead and see exactly what he stood for and to give them something to motivate them as they grow up and pursue their next adventures in life,” said Michael Romeo, Executive Co-Chairman at the scholarship committee.

The committee has given out 92 scholarship totaling $92,000 in the last eight years.