Friday marked graduation day for the kids in the Police Athletic League program.

One leader from the program said they had a lot of new faces this year; more than 200 children attended the program.

He said the P.A.L program gives students a chance to be active, and gives police officers the opportunity to talk with students about issues like bullying and gun violence.

“It’s more about unity within the community. I mean, we’re not with these kids 24 hours a day. We hope that by bringing them together with us, that when we’re not there, they can kind of be behind each other in a positive way,” said Sgt. Tom Lenox, Erie Police.

The ceremony concludes the Police Athletic League camps for the rest of the summer.