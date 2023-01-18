A massive fundraising effort in Meadville raised six figures for a new mobile ultrasound machine, and some of that money is coming from some the smallest residents with big hearts.

The kids at Seton Catholic Grade School have taken it upon themselves to pitch in as well. So far, they have raised $2,000 on their own.

Organizers said it was a pretty impressive effort because the students did it without any outside help.

“They donated $2,000, and they did that completely on their own; we never asked them to do that, and they contacted us. It became one of the great stories from this fundraising,” said Phil Legler, Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus helped raise most of the money.

The mobile ultrasound machine is currently being used at the Women’s Care Center. An official blessing and dedication will be held in the coming months.