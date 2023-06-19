Students ages 14 to 17 got the opportunity to learn about the healthcare field with hands-on activities.

EmergyCare started Camp EMS 10 years ago to draw interest in the healthcare field and emergency medical services. Students were divided into groups and worked on team-building skills, which is an important aspect in EMS.

Hands-on activities included dissections, responding to trauma, working with life-flight helicopters and more.

Lisa Songer, the community engagement coordinator of EmergyCare, said the camp has played a significant role in the lives of some previous students.

“We have seen students who have enrolled in our EMT courses and then even become EMTs for us as part of the camp. We do give away scholarships that will cover the cost of the EMT course,” said Songer.

She added an important takeaway from the camp is that students are CPR certified upon completion.