The Flagship Niagara League started a two-week high school program.

During the two weeks, students focus on the experiential aspects of living onboard a sailing ship.

Most of the students received scholarships through Erie Insurance to sail for free.

William Sabatini, the captain of the Niagara, said that students develop skills in teamwork and self-confidence.

“After being inside and isolated from people for so long, a lot of these students haven’t had the opportunity to go out and do something like this that’s an adventure. We still even have more scholarships available for another program we’re doing in August, so if there are people out there that want to send us your high school students to go out and do some sail training and become a part of a ship’s crew, we can make that happen,” said Capt. Sabatini.

Sabatini added the students are getting ready for a surprise during Lights Over Lake Erie on July 3.