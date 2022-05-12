A local elementary school is participating in a project to help raise awareness for cancer.

Fifth grade students at Grandview Elementary School participated in the Umbrella Project to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The project has continued in the school for the last 20 years. It was introduced by the former PTA President, Lisa Chinsky, who passed away two years ago. The project has since been re-introduced as the Lisa Chinsky Umbrella Project.

The project consists of students painting different themes on umbrellas, and they are then auctioned off to parents.

“It’s honestly one of my favorite projects to do, even though I’ve only done it once. It’s just so fun to have to work in a group and just work with all my friends,” said Lauren Rudd, Fifth grade student at Grandview Elementary School.

“I think it’s really nice to have kids doing it for everyone because I think that it’s mostly adults donating and having them do most everything for everyone that’s less fortunate. Now, they have kids doing it,” said Patrick Brown, Fifth grade student at Grandview Elementary.

The auction will take place at the end of May 2022.