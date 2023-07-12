Students of two local schools are spending time outdoors to relax and have fun after studying for their programs.

Great Lakes Institute of Technology and Toni and Guy students are participating in a parking lot picnic with live music, catered lunch from Chick-Fil-A, games and prizes.

Chris Nickell, the chief executive officer of Great Lakes Institute of Technology, said this is a way for students to take a break from studying ahead of graduation in a more friendly setting.

The senior educator of Toni and Guy, Michael Savelli, said the parking lot picnic is rewarding to instructors to see their students relax and have fun after nine months of intensive schooling.

“This is one of the things that separates us from a state university or community college. We don’t have a lot of students. We have about 250 students and they really become like part of our family and us part of their family, so this is what this is all about for us,” said Nickell.

“I think we’ve been in partnership for almost 20 years now, and we’ve been doing lots of fun things. Sometimes we do the beach and sometimes we do the parking lot party so either way, it’s lots of fun for the students,” said Crystal Burlingame, director of Toni & Guy.

Nickell added this is their way of giving back to the students.