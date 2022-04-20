The effort to strengthen the relationship between the community and police continues at one middle school on West 8th Street.

Wednesday morning, about 40 students, city officials and members of law enforcement gathered at Strong Vincent Middle School to discuss issues impacting the community.

Students from several city middle schools voiced their concerns over recent acts of teen gun violence. Some students shared that the school district’s decision to install metal detectors makes them feel more safe at school.

Other students say it scares them to think that metal detectors are needed. Students also had the chance to get to know police officers better.

“It’s giving those students the ability to talk a little bit about what they’ve seen in the communities, how they are feeling safety wise, so that’s really what it’s about, just being able to inform them a little bit about what some of the roles are and giving them a little bit of a career experience. In addition to that, the biggest part is just hearing what they have to say,” said Kenneth Nickson, diversity coordinator, Erie’s Public Schools.

