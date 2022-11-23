(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The fifth-annual “Stuff the Bus” event will be held on Friday, Dec. 2.

The fundraising event is led by the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) to benefit Toys for Tots of Erie County. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall Plaza (5800 Peach St.) in the parking lot near Primanti Bros.

It’s an opportunity to donate new, unwrapped and nonviolent toys. An EMTA Bayliner Trolley will be at Millcreek Mall Plaza to collect the donations.

“We are excited at the opportunity to spread holiday cheer to families in need in our area this season,” said Sarah Morrison, EMTA director of marketing and public relations. “We are proud to once again partner with Toys for Tots as a way to give back to the community and hope to ensure every child can celebrate the holidays this year.”

Donations also will be accepted at the EMTA administration office (127 E. 14th St.) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Dec. 2.

In 2021, more than 11,000 toys were distributed to more than 3,600 children served by the Marine Crops Reserve Toys for Tots of Erie County.

This year, toys will be distributed on Dec. 9 at Millcreek Mall Plaza, 905 Millcreek Mall Blvd. in Erie.