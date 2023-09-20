Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Have you taken a nice photo of Erie? It could be included in the city’s 2024 calendar!

The city has announced a photo contest for the 2024 City of Erie Calendar is now open to the public.

Professional and budding photographers are invited to upload a high-resolution PNG, RAW, or JPG photo that highlights the city for consideration in next year’s calendar.

Five submissions are allowed per photographer. All photos are required to be submitted in landscape format at 300 dots per inch (DPI).

Submissions must be received by Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. The link for photo submissions can be found online.

Entrants who may have trouble with the link can email their images to cityoferiepennsylvania@gmail.com for consideration.

The City of Erie calendar is printed in December and mailed to all households within city limits.