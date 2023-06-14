June 20 is being recognized as Refugee Day in the City of Erie as a Sudanese refugee told her story of coming to Erie and starting her own business.

Many refugees come to Erie with different skills looking for an opportunity.

Afaf Kormouna, one local Sudanese refugee, said the United States is a land of opportunity that can provide good things to both individuals and families.

After coming to Erie a number of years ago, an opportunity she took advantage of was starting her own commercial and residential cleaning service.

“We’ve been working for a long time. We have years of cleaning experience and we just decided since we’ve been working why not just move on and have our own company and make something good for ourselves,” said Afaf Kormouna, co-owner, Nile River Services, LLC.

A finance coordinator of the International Institute of Erie said the area provides life-changing opportunities for those that are displaced from their home country.