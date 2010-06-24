Sparrow Pond Family Campground & Recreation Facility

11103 Route 19 N

Waterford, PA 16441

(814) 796-6777

Sparrow Pond Family Campground & Recreation Center is the newest destination for family camping fun in Western Pennsylvania. With pride, comfort and convenience in mind, our campground has been carefully constructed to meet the needs of your family’s enjoyment. There are many choices for camping these days, but why not choose the one where everything is new and spotlessly clean? Our campground is family owned and operated and is set on over 180 acres. Every site is spacious and equipped with 20/30/50-amp electric service. All units are welcome, from pop-ups to the biggest rigs out there!

Non-campers will feel equally welcome, with a wide range of rental accommodations, from our rustic cabins to our premium log cabins to the newest addition to our facility, “Sparrow’s Nest”.

Summer Activities Schedule

JUNE

June 2nd & 3rd – Wood Carving Festival: Food, Vendors, Chainsaw Wood Carvings, Auctions, Music & More!

June 10th – Kids Rule Weekend

June 17th – Father’s Day Weekend: Annual Fishing Contest, Kids Craft, Corn Hole Tournament, Hayride

June 24th – Zombie Weekend

​June 30th – Quarter Auction

JULY

July 1st – Kids Craft, Candy Bar BINGO, Corn Hole Tournament, Hayride, Music by The Grayhounds

July 2nd – Kids Craft, Parade – Decorate your site, golf cart and bikes, Picnic – bring a dish to share, Music by

DJ Larry

July 8th – Hawaiian Luau Weekend – Golf Cart Poker Run, Craft Class, Water Balloon Fill, Get Wet Hayride,

Luau 6pm – bring a dish to share. Please RSVP. Music by DNA Entertainment.

July 16 – Waterford Days/Roar On The Shore – BINGO, Hayride

July 22 – Oldies Weekend – Kids Craft Class, Beach Ball Volleyball, Hayride, Rootbeer Beer Floats &

Hotdogs, Oldies Dance w/ DNA Entertainment.

July 29 – Safety Day – Safety Day Events, Craft

AUGUST

August 5th – Mardi Gras Weekend – Make your own masks, Hayride, Music by DNA Entertainment

August 12th – Wine & Chocolate – Craft, Hayride, Wine & Chocolate Social – Bring a chocolate dish to share

Wine tasting for ages 21 and over

August 19th – Western Weekend – Craft, Hayride, Western Dance & Line Dancing Instruction by Chuck

August 26 – Redneck Weekend – Redneck Olympic Games

SEPTEMBER

September 2nd – Labor Day Weekend – Dash’s BBQ – BBQ Benefit to support Cody’s Wheels of Hope and

Lucy’s First Step, Chinese Auction, Raffles, Food & More- $5 per person. Hayride, DJ Rappin Rick.

September 3rd- Craft, Corn Hole Tournament, Hayride, Music

September 9 & 10th – Heroes Weekend II – Heroes Weekend: Service Men & Women – Show your Active

Badge/ID to get BOGO Night Free on All Sites.