Sparrow Pond Family Campground & Recreation Center is the newest destination for family camping fun in Western Pennsylvania. With pride, comfort and convenience in mind, our campground has been carefully constructed to meet the needs of your family’s enjoyment. There are many choices for camping these days, but why not choose the one where everything is new and spotlessly clean? Our campground is family owned and operated and is set on over 180 acres. Every site is spacious and equipped with 20/30/50-amp electric service. All units are welcome, from pop-ups to the biggest rigs out there!
Non-campers will feel equally welcome, with a wide range of rental accommodations, from our rustic cabins to our premium log cabins to the newest addition to our facility, “Sparrow’s Nest”.