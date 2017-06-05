Destination: Fun!
Welcome to Sunview Golf where we invite you to come and play and stay the day! We offer a beautifully landscaped 18-hole miniature golf course, driving range, all speed baseball and softball machines, bumper boats, video arcades, hand-scooped ice cream and our very own “Sweet Memories” homemade fudge and specialty caramel and popped corn. We also have a great variety of summer favorites fresh off the grill. Hot Dog or hamburger, anyone? And don’t forget our homemade pizza and fresh cut fries!! Like we said… come stay the day, have fun and make lots of “Sweet Memories.” Fun, fun, fun in the sun at Sunview Golf in Edinboro, PA.
Hours of Operation:
Open Daily 10 am – 10 pm
(Last people start activities 1 hour before closing.)
Where:
We’re located only 20 minutes south of the Millcreek Mall, on Route 99. Next to Nick’s Place.
What:
Group Parties are welcome to use either the patio or the indoor dining room. There is a 6-guest minimum and we ask that you call at least one day in advance of your group party.
Cost:
Mini-golf:
$5.75 Adults.
$4.75 Children 12 and under
Turf Quality Driving Range:
$6.75 – 75 Balls
$5.75 – 55 Balls
$4.75 – 35 Balls
All Speed Pitching Baseball and Softball Cages:
$1.25/token for 20 pitches
$5 for 5 tokens
Refreshing & Fun Bumper Boat Rides:
$4.75 – 5 minute ride
Video Arcade for All Ages:
Admission Free
Combo #1:
1 Round of Mini Golf & 1 Bumper Boat Ride
$9.50 Adults
$8.50 Children 12 and under
Combo #2:
1 Round of Mini Golf & 1 Medium Bucket of Golf Balls.
$10.50 Adults
$9.50 Children 12 and under
JUST A REMINDER THAT YOU MUST PURCHASE COMBO TOGETHER INITIALLY
Groups & Parties:
We make every effort to keep our website details including pricing up-to-date. However, prices may be subject to change.