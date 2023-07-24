The popular summertime favorite Discover Presque Isle kicks off this week. It’s full of family-friendly events that show off the state park.

The 29th annual Discover Presque Isle kicked off on Monday. It’s a week-long celebration of the gem that is in Erie’s very own backyard.

There are many events planned for the entire week highlighting bike riding, boat riding, boat tours, lighthouse tours, sand sculpture competitions and food trucks, just to name a few.

“It’s one of those weeks that we just look forward to all summer long because it brings so many people together in celebration of such a great park,” said Jon DeMarco, executive director, Presque Isle Partnership.

DeMarco said over 4 million visitors come to Presque Isle each year. It’s a week-long event for a reason as there is so much to discover.

“Of course, this weekend is going to be extremely busy with it being the end of July and people feeling like summer is running out. We saw this past weekend how busy the park was, and we anticipate that this weekend,” said Jon DeMarco.

Visitors say there are many fun things to do at Presque Isle State Park, and that’s why they are here.

“It’s a break from the concrete jungle of Pittsburgh, having the water and the serene surroundings, so kind of enjoy just getting away,” Mindy Pasquale, Pittsburgh resident.

“I like diving and trying to find sea shells and nice rocks,” said Rett, visiting Presque Isle.

“In the water, I like to swim and the fishies tickle my feet. I felt a huge fish,” said Ruby, visiting Presque Isle.

Additional details on Discover Presque Isle can be found here.