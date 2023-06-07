The Sunset Drive-In located in Waterford is celebrating their 75th anniversary.

The drive-in opened in June 1948. To celebrate, they are playing the first movie that they ever ran which is “The Westerner” with Gary Cooper.

“The Westerner” will play after “The Little Mermaid” and “The Boogeyman” on Friday night only.

Dennis Koper started working at the drive-in in 1968. Now 18 years later, Dennis, along with his wife Margaret, bought the Erie staple. The Kopers explained that they look forward to weekends every week.

“We enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun, you get to meet a lot of different people. We get a lot of people from Canada, Ohio and New York. Ones that come through from Florida and out west, they all stop here. You get a real good mix of people,” said Dennis Koper, owner of the Sunset Drive-In.

The gates open at 7 p.m. and the first movie starts at dusk. There will be baskets, shirts, mugs and season passes to give away on Friday night.