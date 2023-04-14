(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another sign of spring, Sunset Drive In in Waterford opens for the season this weekend.

The drive in, located at 808 Route 97 in Waterford, features two movies each night, has a snack bar, and hosts a flea market on Sundays. Shows run Fridays through Sundays each weekend from mid- April through September/October.

Sunset Drive In opens for the season Friday, April 14; movies playing will be “The Super Mario Bros Movie,” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

Gates open at 7 p.m., movies begin at dusk. Admission for ages 12 and up is $9; ages 7-11 is $4; 6 and under get in for free. The drive in notes on its Facebook page “we will still show movies rain, sleet, hail, tornado, and zombie apocalypse. No refunds.”