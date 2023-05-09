Many events are returning this summer — and that includes the Sunset Music Series.

The Presque Isle Partnership announced the concert lineup on Tuesday. The Sunset Music Series kicks off on June 21, the first official day of summer.

The free concerts take place at Presque Isle State Park on Beach 11. They continue each Wednesday until July 26.

Jon DeMarco, the executive director of the Presque Isle Partnership, said there are dozens of bands that apply to perform, and only 12 are selected. He added that this year there will be food trucks, ice cream and face painting at select events.

“It’s a great way for the community to come out and enjoy the park and its natural beauty with a little bit of a twist and that is just free live music and a good sense of community and comradery out there on the beach. We really try hard to make this a fun, relaxing event right in the middle of the week for people to enjoy,” said DeMarco.

To learn more about the Summer Music Series lineup, go online here.