A local organization is helping Erie schools get ready for back-to-school.

Jeanette Long, the assistant director of community impact for United Way of Erie County, said the Community Schools drive “Supplies for Success” is running until July 28 which involves all 16 Community Schools.

She says that traditional school supplies — like pencils and notebooks — are needed. The list includes other items like book bags, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes to keep classrooms clean.

The Community Schools initiative is the organization’s largest initiative that focuses on ensuring an equal opportunity of success for the students.

“We are just razer focused on improving education and crushing poverty through improved educational opportunities. We know that students sometimes show up to the first day of class without a pencil and without a notebook, so this is just that step to help improve that success for them and break down that non-academic barrier,” said Long.

Long added people can deliver the donations directly to the school or only. The drive begins on July 21. Additional details on the drive can be found here.