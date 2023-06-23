There are few families that haven’t been impacted by cancer. One event hopes to bring survivors and supporters together for emotional healing.

The Erie County Relay for Life event will be held on June 24 at Liberty Park and the Highmark Amphitheater. Though cancer is a serious condition, Relay for Life aims to be an uplifting experience.

The event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m.

Throughout the day, there will be live music, a themed T-shirt contest, dancing, a marshal arts demonstration and food.

At 3:30 p.m., the luminaria ceremony will begin and features simple, paper lanterns with hand-drawn colorful designs. The closing ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.

Relay for Life is an annual event through the American Cancer Society.