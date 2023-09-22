Test your endurance this weekend with a duathlon right here in Erie County.

The Erie Cancer Wellness Center (ECWC) will hold the Erie Duathlon on Sunday, Sept. 24, with the race beginning at 9 a.m.

It starts with a 5K run followed by a 20K bike ride and then wraps up with another 5K run. The course begins and ends at Pleasant Ridge Park in Fairview.

Athletes can take on the course solo or they can team up for a two-person relay. Registration is open until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. You can sign up with this link.

It’s all to raise money for the ECWC. The wellness center offers free support services to anybody living with a cancer diagnosis along with their caregivers and loved ones.