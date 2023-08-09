SafeNet is holding its annual garden party this Friday, August 11.

“Bloom Under the Moon” will be taking place at SafeNet’s big backyard located on East 10th Street.

The event is to benefit SafeNet’s programs and services. There will be entertainment from the Breeze Band along with food, desserts and drinks.

“The manufacturer and business association help SafeNet create this wonderful oasis in the middle of the city. We use it for children to help relieve stress and their parents can bring their children here we also allow other entities to use it, said Robyn Young, executive director of SafeNet.

Tickets for the event are available online here.