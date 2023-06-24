Teams and supporters came together Saturday to raise money to celebrate cancer survivors. The American Cancer Society celebrated its 30th anniversary of Relay for Life in Erie.

The Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park was filled with food, live music, and dancing Saturday afternoon.

Caregivers were able to start the walk by giving survivors a metal of honor.

“You know cancer touches a lot of people, but until you come to events like this, do you really understand? So when you see purple shirts today, those are all cancer survivors. There’s even some that might not have their shirts, but there’s so many survivors here and we’re seeing more and more survivors every year. That is why events like this are so important,” said Nikki Carey, senior development manager, American Cancer Society.

Carey says they have raised $137,000, which is above their goal for this year.