There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn't be allowed to see her granddaughter get married.

After Warren native Grace Henry found out her grandmother Rosemary couldn’t make it to her big day, she thought of another way to surprise her nana.

So Grace showed up in her wedding dress to the LECOM Senior Living Center the day before her wedding to surprise her nana Rosemary.

Rosemary had a hip replacement, but due to complications, doctors wouldn’t allow her to see her granddaughter get married.

While this was a shock for the family, Grace and her family planned this huge surprise to help make Rosemary still feel a part of the wedding day.

“We would do pretty much everything together. When I was still living in Warren, we’d have phone calls many times a week to chat. We, I don’t know, we’ve always just been best friends. We always just do everything together,” said Grace Henry, granddaughter.

“My nana is here. She’s alive. Even though she can’t attend my wedding, I’m thankful that I have her. And I know a lot of people probably don’t have that. So I was like, ‘it could have been worse.’ I’m very thankful that we still have her and that we could go see her,” said Henry.

