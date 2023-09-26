She’s been on the hit show “Gossip Girl” and worked with Hollywood stars like Steve Martin and Martin Short. Now, a local poodle is using her talent to raise money for homeless animals.

If you’ve ever been to Arrowhead Wine Cellars in North East, you’ve probably met Sophia.

The standard poodle has her own wine called “Sweet Sophia.” A portion of the proceeds from each bottle of “Sweet Sophia” benefits less fortunate animals at the ANNA Shelter.

Recently, Sophia and winery owner Nick Mobilia presented a $1,104 donation to Ruth Thompson, the founder of the ANNA Shelter, and says they hope to make another large donation before Christmas.