Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up!

And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the Lake bakery sold on demand.

Photos courtesy of Heidi Fette.

The Icing on the Lake Sweet Vault opened on Jan. 1. The bakery closed its doors, but it kept serving the sweet treats to its customers with a vending machine. Heidi Fette is the owner and baker. She said she closed the storefront due to the physical demand.

“The job is so physical and I never knew it would be like that — it was just too much on my body,” Fette said. With the Sweet Vault, she still gets to do what she loves at her own pace. “I still get to go in, and I’m there for four to five hours a day instead of 12. My body already feels so much better and I’m having so much fun.”

She said about 30 customers per day buy goodies from the vault, but weekends can see significant traffic — “Sometimes we have to fill it two or three times a day,” she said.

Fette credits the success of the vault to her nearly 12-year tenure as a baker. She’s spent that time building her clientele and loyal customers.

The most popular items from the vending machine are the cupcakes (Icing on the Lake’s signature offering). They offer three boxes of cupcakes — vanilla, chocolate and assorted. The assorted boxes are the most popular. They have cupcakes of varying flavors that are dreamed up as the bakers bake.

“Whatever spirit is moving us in the morning, we put that in, and I think that’s being well received,” she said. And the recipes customers love are the same as ever. “We’re doing all the same things that we were doing and nothing has changed other than just having a variety of flavors we can put it. We’re still using the expensive eggs and butter and all that good stuff.”

As an icing on the cake [the reader should pause here to appreciate the use of this painfully obvious pun], occasionally the bakery will include a gift card to a local store in the box. It’s a way for the bakery to show its gratitude.

“I’m just so grateful to our customers that they are making this successful,” Fette said.

The Sweet Vault is in front of Icing on the Lake, 940 W. Erie Plaza Dr. in Erie.