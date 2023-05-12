(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s youth basketball stars will have the chance to compete in an all-new tournament series.

According to a release, Syracuse Select will host nine youth basketball tournaments in Erie, all hosted at the Erie Sports Center.

The events will occur throughout the year — the first one took place April 29-30 and the last tournament is in December.

“Erie has always been a place that we have kept an eye on for expansion,” said Shawn Pudney, director of Syracuse Select. “Erie is a basketball hotbed with a history of successful local programs and tournament series hosted there, and we look to build on that community while taking advantage of the fact that players and families love to travel to Erie to play.”

As one of the premier youth basketball programs on the east coast, it is estimated that more than 4,000 players throughout the northeast will participate in Syracuse Select tournaments in Erie. More than 6,000 spectators are expected to attend the nine events, which the release states will generate more than $1 million in economic activity.

“Basketball tournament organizers have found that Erie is an attractive destination for travel teams, and we’re excited to welcome a new organizer to town who has the potential to bring new teams and families to our county,” said Mark Jeanneret, executive director of the Erie Sports Commission. “The newly resurfaced courts at the Erie Sports Center are the perfect place to host a large tournament series like Syracuse Select.”

Syracuse Select opened their tournament series April 29-30 with the Spring Slam Fest and continued with the Erie Hardwood Battle May 6-7. They will host a Mother’s Day Challenge May 12-14.

For information on these and other events coming to Erie, visit the sports center’s website.