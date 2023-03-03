The maple fest is tapping at our doors.

The 2023 annual Maple Festival is taking place this weekend at Asbury Woods from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a celebration of a heritage unique to northeast North America as maple lovers old and young will be able to take part in tastings, tours, interactive stations and more.

A local syrup producer has been preparing for this event since the beginning of February. In the last two weeks, they have also been making confections to complement their key gourmet ingredient.

“We tapped about a week and a week and a half earlier than normal. We’re seeing the seasons and the temperatures typically get a little bit warmer, so we took a chance and tapped earlier. We have now made almost as much syrup as we typically make in an entire season, and we’re just entering March,” said Chris Casbohm, owner, Casbohm Maple & Honey.

Tickets for the maple festival are $6. Children ages 3 and younger are free.