(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Pennsylvania officials are encouraging residents to take a dip in one of the commonwealth’s many swimming spots.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that state park swimming pools and beaches will remain open through Labor Day.

“Swimming is a great way to cool off and enjoy some summer fun and many of our state parks offer swimming for our visitors,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “We welcome all visitors and encourage everyone looking to swim to plan ahead and check park websites for the latest updates on swimming hours, park capacity, and pool or lake closures.”

They’re advising potential beach-goers to check park websites for available swimming and the latest information about operations.

Fifteen state parks have pools for the public to enjoy through Labor Day weekend. Due to operational issues ranging — like lifeguard shortages to Department of Health testing compliance — swimming schedules may vary.

Northwest Pennsylvania state parks with public swimming:

Beaches at state parks beaches are open and free for swimming from before Memorial Day to after Labor Day, unless otherwise posted. Under the “open swim” policy, visitors swim at their own risk at unguarded beaches.

Free sunscreen is also available at many of Pennsylvania’s state parks, including all parks where swimming is permitted.

For a seventh year, the Department of Health’s Cancer Fund is covering the program costs with each park receiving two pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers, supplying 30+ SPF IMPACT sunscreen applications.