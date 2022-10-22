The fall season has arrived and swiftly blowing by as Halloween creeps near. Take advantage of the time we have left and see the scenic fall foliage before it is too late! Hop in the car and take a drive to capture the last few moments before winter fully takes over.

Presque Isle State Park

One of the obvious but beautiful pieces of fall scenery in Erie can be found at Presque Isle State Park. You can drive among the 13 miles of trees, shrubs, and flowering plants along Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie. Take a drive or stop and stretch your legs in view of a brilliant display of fall colors. Find a map of locations here.

Great Lakes Seaway Trail (Route 5)

From West Springfield to North East in Wine Country, follow along Route 5 in Erie County, also known as the Great Lakes Seaway Trail. Here you will not only encounter spectacular views but the fragrant aroma of grapes ripening on the vine heading east towards New York. The Great Lakes Seaway Trail is a 518-mile National Scenic Byway stretching from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border to Sackets Harbor, NY along the Lake Erie coastline.

Historic PA Route 6

Following Route 6 from one side of Pennsylvania to the other is a leaf peepers’ dream as you pass stunning waves of vibrant-colored trees and hilltops. For Erie County’s portion, Route 6N, leads visitors through the charming towns of Edinboro and Corry as well as Albion, PA where covered bridge enthusiasts will find the picturesque Harrington Covered Bridge. You can hop onto Route 6 by way of Route 19 or Route 79.

You can check out a map of sights and activities along Route 6 below:

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) also provides weekly fall foliage reports complete with helpful tips and resources for optimum viewing.