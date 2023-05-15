The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) has announced free rides from downtown Erie to Presque Isle State Park this summer.

The Route 33 Presque Isle Express will offer the shuttles on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 10 and will run through August 26.

Rides will depart from East 7th and French streets — with stops at the Park-n-Ride locations, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) and select beaches on Presque Isle — before looping back to the city.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 21, the service will extend later into the evening to accommodate people wishing to attend the Presque Isle Partnership Sunset Music Series. You can learn more about the service on EMTA’s website.