While the mild temperatures are creating some challenges, Peek’n Peak will open on Saturday right on schedule.

It’s green beneath the chair lift at Peek’n Peak, not what you’d expect for opening week at a ski resort. But the ceremonial first chair will head up the mountain on Saturday just the same.

But skiers, don’t despair, this grassy slope isn’t the entire picture.

Folks at Peak n’ Peek want you to know that even though you don’t have snow in your backyards, they do have it there all thanks to their machines that are churning it out when the temperatures drop overnight.

“Finally this season, we’re going to be able to get open with limited trails. Mother Nature hasn’t been super kind to us, but we’ve been able to make snow and get things open. It should be a great weekend. The weather’s supposed to be nice, and we have four trails open and two lifts open,” said Tom Dekoning, director of mountain operations.

The rental shop had the energy of Santa’s workshop as skis and snowboards prepared for opening day.

“We get the skis ready, we go through the testings of the bindings. We do edge sharpening and waxing on all the skis and snowboards here. (Are you ready?) We’re ready,” Hudson Heberlein, ski tech.

If the weather cooperates, Peek’n Peak management hopes to have more slopes and the tubing hill open in time for Christmas week.

The peek will be open from 11 a.m. To 9 p.m. on Saturday.