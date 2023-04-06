Dinosaurs are invading the Bayfront Convention Center April 7-9 as Jurassic Quest returns to Erie.

Jurassic Quest is known as North America’s largest traveling dinosaur exhibit where visitors can see live animatronics that organizers say are anatomically correct.

The event features baby dinosaurs for people to meet, a bounce house, dinosaur rides and more family-friendly fun as soon as you walk in the door.

“It’s really a lot about people who enjoy dinosaurs and want to come have time with something that was never really here, and now, they’re right in front of your face. You might have seen them on a textbook, you might have seen it in a movie, but here it is in person and that’s a really magical experience,” said Jay Fitz, video creator.

More information about the event is available online.