Family and friends are gathering this hour to reclaim a site of violence where an Erie man lost his life.

William Rickert, 24, was fatally shot in the 1100 block of East 26th Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, this year.

At the time of the incident, Erie Police reported that Rickert and a group of people were recording music in the basement of a home when 31-year-old Graham Kelly accidentally shot Rickert in the head while holding a gun.

Rickert died later that night at a local hospital. Kelly was charged with a number of offenses including involuntary manslaughter.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sisters of St. Joseph and Sisters of Mercy hosted Monday’s prayer vigil to reclaim the site where the act of violence occurred and to offer closure for loved ones affected by the tragedy.