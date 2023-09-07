(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The Benedictine Sisters of Erie and other local nuns announced they will be holding a Take Back the Site vigil for an Erie man who died in a July 2023 shooting.

The Benedictine Sister of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Agregees and Associates and the Sisters of Mercy and Associates are hosting a prayer vigil for Jaquan Jamond Burrows at the site of a July 22, 2023, shooting that led to his death.

The vigil will be held at 913 Ash Street on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 5:15 p.m.

Burrows, 21, reportedly got into a confrontation with another individual that led to shots being fired. Burrows was later found on Ash Street in early August.

One suspect has been taken into custody in connection to Burrows’ death.

According to the Sisters, these vigils are held to reclaim places in the community where violence occurred and pray for all people harmed by violence, both victims and perpetrators.