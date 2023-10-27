(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Benedictines for Peace are inviting the public to attend a Take Back the Site Vigil to honor an Erie man who was fatally struck by a car outside an Erie night club.

The vigil will be held on Nov. 6 in honor of June Jermaine Mathis Jr. who was struck by a car just outside the King’s Rook Club along Peach Street on Aug. 12, which led to a brawl breaking out that left the driver in critical condition.

Mathis later died of his injuries on Aug. 22 and the driver has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The vigil is set for Monday, Nov. 6 at 5:15 p.m. at 1921 Peach Street with parking available on West 20th Street.

The Benedictines for Peace, along with members of the community, hold these vigils to reclaim places where violence has occurred, and pray for all those affected by it with the belief that a nonviolent way of life is possible.