The community will come together Thursday night to reclaim a place where a fatal shooting took place.

A Take Back The Site Vigil will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 1130 East 27th Street. This is the location where sister and brother, 23-year-old Janikqua Anderson and 16-year-old Trea’Von Hopkins were murdered on Aug. 19.

They were fatally shot by the woman’s 24-year-old boyfriend in a double murder-suicide.

Take Back the Site Vigils are held to take back a place where a violent incident happens. The vigils end with a prayer of commitment nonviolence and peace.

Take Back the Site vigils are 15 minutes in length. They are held at the site of any deaths in the City of Erie and in Millcreek that are ruled to be homicides.

Take Back the Site vigils are sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Agrégées, and Associates, Sisters of Mercy and Associates.