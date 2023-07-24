Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Take Back the Site Vigil for Rashaan Husband, who was fatally shot over Memorial Day weekend in Erie, will be held this week at the place he lost his life.

The Benedictines for Peace will be hosting a Take Back the Site Vigil for 18-year-old Rashaan Husband on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. at the basketball court at Tom McCarty Memorial Park at Pennsylvania Ave and Queen Street.

Husband died after he was shot at Pennsylvania Ave and Queen Street on May 28, 2023.

Erie Police reported a 25-year-old was leaving the basketball courts at 2nd and Pennsylvania Ave. when he was reportedly shot at by a small black vehicle. He then allegedly retuned fire at the vehicle, fatally wounding Husband.

Husband later died from the gunshot wound after he was located with the vehicle in the 800 block of East 24th Street.

Two people have been charged in connection to the shooting.

The Take Back the Site Vigil will be 15 minutes in length, and are held at the site of any deaths in Erie and in Millcreek which are ruled to be homicides.

Take Back the Site vigils are sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Agrégées, and Associates, Sisters of Mercy and Associates.