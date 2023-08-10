Family and friends gathered Thursday to take back the site where Quran Wesley Sims, 26, was murdered.

The Benedictine Sisters, along with the Sisters of Saint Joseph and Sisters of Mercy, held Thursday night’s prayer vigil to honor Sims who was fatally shot on June 3 of this year.

That shooting taking place around 1 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, June 3. When police arrived on the scene, they found Sims dead in his first floor bedroom apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Erie Police charged Robert Esquilin-Ortiz with that murder after learning of a possible relationship between the victim and a woman reportedly married to the suspect.

The sisters hold these vigils to reclaim places in the community where violence occurred and to pray for all people harmed by violence, both victims and perpetrators.