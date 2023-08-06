(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Benedictine Sisters of Erie and other local nuns announced they will be holding a Take Back the Site vigil for an Erie man who was murdered earlier this summer.

The Benedictine Sisters along with the Sisters of Saint Joseph and Sisters of Mercy will be holding a prayer vigil to honor Quran Wesley Sims on Thursday, August 10 starting at 5:15 p.m. at 2921 French Street.

According to the Sisters, these vigils are held to reclaim places in the community where violence occurred and pray for all people harmed by violence, both victims and perpetrators.

Sims’ death was the seventh murder in the City of Erie in 2023, he was 26 years old.