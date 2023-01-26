A prayer vigil is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Metroplex in Erie, the site of a recent homicide.

The 15-minute vigil will begin at 5:15 p.m. at Metroplex, 1831 Buffalo Road in Erie. On Dec. 30, Steve Smith was killed in a shooting during a private party at the night club. Smith was 38. Another man was injured in the shooting.

Take Back the Site Vigils are held to reclaim the area in which an act of violence has occurred, as well as to help the family of the victims with closure. The first vigil was held in November 1999, and more than 100 vigils have since been held.

During the vigil, prayers are offered for both the victim’s loved ones, and for the perpetrator’s loved ones.

The vigils are sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Agregees and Associates, and Sisters of Mercy and Associates.