Friends and family gathered to remember 31-year-old June Mathis who was killed after being struck by a car on August 12.

That accident happened just outside the King’s Rook Nightclub just after 2 a.m.

According to Erie police, the driver, Edmon Derrell Green, stopped and got out of the car. That’s when police allege that another man, Travis Williams, assaulted Green and left him in critical condition.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Erie police have charged Green with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, as well as numerous other offenses. He posted bond after being taken into custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Take Back the Site vigils are held to take back a place where violence happened.

Monday night’s vigil began at 5:15 p.m. and will end with a prayer of commitment to nonviolence and peace.