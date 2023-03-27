Friends and family are coming together to hold a vigil Monday night at Rodger Young Park.

Noah King, 21, was killed on Sunday, January 15 in the parking lot of Rodger Young Park off of Buffalo Road.

His killer, 25-year-old Michael Ochrang, has been arrested and is facing several charges, including third-degree murder.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sisters of St. Joseph, and Sisters of Mercy will host a Take Back the Site prayer vigil at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at Rodger Young Park on Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue.

