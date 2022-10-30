Reptiles were the main attraction of the Erie Bank Sports Park on Sunday as organizers paired their expo with themes from the Halloween season.

Many people dressed for the occasion with trick-or-treating provided for kids. Some of the creepy animals on display included tarantulas, snakes, lizards and more.

An organizer said that the reptiles fit with Halloween quite well but hopes that the stigma around the animals would change someday.

“They do because everybody thinks reptiles are the creepy crawlies. Plus, we have tarantulas, and we do have some that are black and orange so they go along with the Halloween theme. People that don’t understand reptiles or know them or haven’t really gotten any experience with them, they’re like a puppy dog,” said Trisha Eolz, owner, Erie Reptile Expo.

The expo takes place once per month at the Erie Banks Sports Park.