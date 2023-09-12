Student art exhibits were on full display at the Inner City Neighborhood Art House on Tuesday for their annual Taste of Arts event.

One of the biggest fundraisers of the year returned as guests at the art house got the chance to appreciate art demonstrations, watch performances, check out student art and participate in an auction hosted by JET 24/FOX 66’s own Sean Lafferty.

Kelly Stolar, the art house’s executive director, explained how important these classes are to the region’s youth.

“If anything, it at least gives them the exposure that they can appreciate what is behind the art form. Even if they don’t pursue that, they at least have an understanding and then can appreciate what it takes to become a talented artist, dancer or musician in order to get to that point,” said Stolar.

All funds raised will be used to continue to improve programs at the art house.