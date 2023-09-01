More than 100 tattoo artists, piercers and other professionals filled the Bayfront Convention Center for the 2023 Flagship City Tattoo Expo.

The event has local and traveling artists all under one roof.

It wasn’t just a lot of tattoo artists there, as there were plenty of people getting tattoos there too.

Local and traveling tattoo artists were at the Bayfront Convention Center showing off their work. There is also plenty of live music to enjoy.

One piercer is from Greensburg, PA and is glad to take his craft on the road.

“It’s great for potential customers, it’s great to get out of your area and meet new people, and also with others who come through who could possibly be a client in your shop one day,” said Bobby Vivid, piercer.

He added it’s also great to be working around other artists.

“You have all these amazing artists around you and you can do future collabs and and making connections and getting to know people it’s phenomenal,” he said.

Another tattoo artists agrees, these conventions are great to get their work recognized.

“It helps get my name out there so, I don’t have to keep fighting to look for clients, clients will actually look for me and on top of that it helps me network with other vendors,” said Lord Grimm, tattoo artist.

The conventions all help him find better products to use , such as ink, and cartridges

“When I see a client and we get together I like to sit with one client for the entire day and we build a relationship, she has already gone to two conventions for me in different cities and she is going to continue doing that with me and that’s the relationship I like to build , more like a family,” Grimm went on to say.

The 2023 Flagship City Tattoo Expo runs through Sunday and is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.