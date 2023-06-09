Teachers from all around the region woke up early Friday morning to get free supplies for their classrooms.

The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is donating classroom supplies to educators Friday and Saturday.

Some of the items include books, containers, and classroom décor. In the process of their expansion, the items came from their past 27 years of classes, camps, and exhibits. Educators from hours away, including New York, Pittsburgh and Ohio, traveled to pick up items for their classroom.

Teachers waited in line before the museum opened and they ran out of supplies within the first 30 minutes.

“We have gotten so much support from the Erie community, and it really is important for us to reach out back to them. We really wanted to get educators involved, they don’t always have a stipend or a lot of money to pull from to supply their kids, to supply their classrooms,” said Olivia Wickline, director of marketing for the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The museum is resetting, and more free items will be available for pick up at the museum Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The children’s museum also launched their new website that can be found here.